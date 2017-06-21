WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson said on Wednesday the United States hopes that Arab
countries involved in a diplomatic split with Qatar will soon
present Doha a list of "reasonable and actionable" demands to
move the crisis toward a resolution.
"We understand a list of demands has been prepared and
coordinated by the Saudis, Emiratis, Egyptians and Bahrainis,"
Tillerson said in a statement. "We hope the list of demands will
soon be presented to Qatar and will be reasonable and
actionable."
Tillerson said the United States backs a Kuwaiti mediation
effort aimed at resolving the crisis. His comments came a day
after the State Department said it was "mystified" that the Gulf
states had not yet offered the grievances that prompted a
diplomatic break with Qatar.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)