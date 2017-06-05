DUBAI, June 5 Yemen's internationally recognised
government cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of working
with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news
agency Saba reported.
"Qatar's practices of dealing with the (Houthi) coup militas
and supporting extremist groups became clear," the government
said in a statement.
It added that Yemen supported a decision by a Saudi-led
coalition fighting for more than two years to oust the Houthis
from the capital Sanaa to remove Qatar from its ranks announced
earlier on Monday.
