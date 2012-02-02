* Systemic crises are unlikely
* Governments would intervene to avert big, disorderly
defaults
* But more companies could enter restructuring talks
* Others may turn to unorthodox financing options
* Project finance bonds, sukuk likely to benefit
By David French and Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf Arab companies and
governments, facing over $60 billion of maturing debt to
refinance in 2012, will increasingly be forced to move away from
relying on traditional funding and embrace "out of the box"
thinking in a tough global environment.
The six Gulf Cooperation Council states, most flush with
cash after a year of high oil prices, are likely to succeed in
handling this year's refinancing challenge without systemic
crises. Governments will intervene if needed to avert big,
disorderly corporate bond defaults that might destabilise
markets.
But the process will not always be smooth; unfavourable
market conditions, including weak real estate prices in centres
such as Dubai, and the uncertain outlook for the global economy
mean some debtors will probably resort to restructuring
liabilities in talks with creditors.
Other firms may avoid restructuring this year only by
turning to options beyond the traditional choices of bank loans
and the bond market. Unorthodox financing tools are already
becoming more prevalent in the region, such as securitisation
and repurchase agreements, in which securities are temporarily
transferred for a set period in exchange for capital.
"I think that the pressure points will be accommodated. The
immediate priority is dealing with the refinancings," said
Stuart Anderson, managing director and regional head for the
Middle East at credit rating agency Standard & Poor's.
The need to use unorthodox steps will be more urgent for
smaller firms in the private sector, whose financing channels
will be tightly restricted, but even large government-related
entities may try to wean themselves off bank loans.
"Bank lines may be cheaper but diversity is the more
rational approach as you preserve credit headroom and improve
balance sheet structure," Anderson said.
