* Bankers hired to boost ultra-high net worth business
* Private bank assets have grown to $52 bln in 5 yrs
* Shift of wealth base from West to East may help bank
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Nov 5 Standard Chartered Plc's
private banking arm says it aims to focus on business from
super-rich clients as it expands its services to the wealthy in
Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
The British bank typically defines such clients as those who
have $25 million invested with the bank, and who are thought to
have assets of at least $100 million; the industry refers to
such clients as the ultra-high net worth (UHNW) category.
"We see ourselves as having a special role to play in that
segment, mainly because we know a lot of people who are in that
lucky position," Stephen Richards Evans, Standard Chartered's
head of private banking for Europe, the Middle East, Africa,
South Asia and the Americas, said in an interview with Reuters.
Standard Chartered, with assets of about $52 billion in its
private bank, said it had hired three senior private bankers to
set up its UHNW family office.
Ayman Abdul-Hadi, previously a managing director at HSBC
Holdings' private bank, joined Standard Chartered in
June along with Khalid Sattam, who came from Julius Baer
. The bank also brought in Damien Morgan from HSBC to
advise rich clients.
Evans said large family offices in regions such as the
Middle East were looking for "holistic" solutions, which
included a range of services from wealth management to
succession planning and addressing capital requirements.
Standard Chartered is trying to leverage the group's
existing relationships in segments such as retail and wholesale
banking to meet these needs, he said.
"If a private banker is worth his salt, he will act as a
sounding board to issues the patriarch of a family business is
facing. Wealthy clients are increasingly demanding holistic
solutions," Evans said.
He predicted Asia, Africa and the Middle East would drive
the private bank's profits in future, as wealth there expanded
at faster rates than in the West.
Industry-wide, the Middle East and Africa wealth management
sector grew 8.6 percent in 2010 and overall assets under
management could hit $6.7 trillion by 2015, helped by high oil
prices, according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group in
June last year.
Standard Chartered launched its private banking services in
2007. The bank started an Islamic private banking service early
this year to cater to rich Muslim populations.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)