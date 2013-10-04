Oct 4 Marathon Oil Corp said it is
evacuating all personnel from its operated Ewing Bank platform
in the Gulf of Mexico and has shut in production, according to
its latest website update on Tropical Storm Karen on Friday.
The gross production shut-in at Ewing Bank is approximately
9,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The net impact
to Marathon Oil of all Gulf of Mexico production (operated and
non-operated) shut-in is approximately 18,000 boepd, the update
said.
The company has evacuated nonessential personnel from its
drilling rig Ensco 8502, which was drilling the Madagascar
prospect on DeSoto Canyon 757. Operations were safely stopped
and the rig is currently moving out of the path of the storm,
the website said.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)