(Updates with Gulf states agreeing to end rift, previous Dubai)
RIYADH Nov 16 Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain agreed on Sunday to return their
ambassadors to Qatar, signalling an end to an eight-month rift
over Doha's support for Islamist groups.
The announcement was made by the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) and came after an emergency meeting in the Saudi capital
Riyadh to discuss the dispute, which was threatening an annual
summit set to be held in Qatar's capital Doha in December.
In an unprecedented move, the three countries withdrew their
ambassadors from fellow GCC member Qatar in March, accusing it
of undermining their domestic security through its support of
the Islamist movement, the Muslim Brotherhood.
The GCC statement said that Sunday's meeting had reached
what it described as an understanding meant to turn over a new
leaf in relations between the six members of the Gulf
organisation, which also includes Kuwait and Oman.
"Based on that, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and the kingdom of Bahrain decided to return their
ambassadors to the state of Qatar," the statement said.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar have used their oil and gas
revenues to influence events in other Middle Eastern countries
and any resolution of their differences could alter the
political environment in Libya, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia have both listed the Muslim
Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation and see political Islam
as a challenge to their own systems of dynastic rule. Kuwait has
attempted to mediate between its fellow GCC members.
Qatar is seen to have been supportive of the Brotherhood in
Egypt and the UAE, and more recently in Libya. It has given
sanctuary to some Brotherhood members and extended citizenship
to Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, a cleric with ties to the group.
Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates also see the Doha-based
Al Jazeera news channel as being a Muslim Brotherhood mouthpiece
-- something Qatar denies.
Diplomats in Doha said that amongst other things, Qatar had
promised the UAE that the Brotherhood would not be allowed to
operate from the country. There was no immediate confirmation of
this.
Qatar holds the revolving presidency of the GCC and the
country's Emir on Tuesday publicly invited his fellow GCC rulers
to Doha for the group's annual summit. But diplomats had said
some of them wanted to move the meeting elsewhere to protest at
what they saw as continued Qatari support for Islamists.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi in Jerusalem, Ali Abdelaty in Cairo
and Amena Bakr in Doha; Editing by Crispian Balmer)