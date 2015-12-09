DUBAI Dec 9 Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad
al-Thani on Wednesday urged Syrian opposition groups meeting in
Saudi Arabia to close ranks and forge a common stand before
planned peace talks expected by early next year.
"We urge the sides of the Syrian opposition to rise to the
level of responsibility and to use this golden opportunity to
unify their ranks and coordinate their steps beyond setting up a
negotiating team," Sheikh Tamim said in a speech in Arabic at
the start of an annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit in
Riyadh.
The meeting coincides with a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia
for Syria's fractured rebel and opposition groups to try to
forge unify their positions ahead of the talks, called for by
world powers at a meeting in Vienna last month.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)