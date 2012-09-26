* Operators complain network access revenues too low
* Online platform might include social media, music/video
* Du has held talks with telcos around Arab world - CEO
* Competing in online services not in companies' DNA
* But culture, market's structure could help Arab firms
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Sept 26 Middle East telecommunications
firms are discussing the idea of creating a pan-Arab online
platform that would earn them more revenue from their networks
by challenging Facebook and other Internet behemoths of
the West.
The ambitious project faces technical and financial
obstacles and may never be implemented on a large scale. But
proponents argue the common language and culture shared by the
world's more than 350 mi l lion Arabic speakers, plus the webs of
affiliated companies which Gulf operators own across the Middle
East and North Africa, could make the project viable.
"A single operator, even one in multiple geographies and
with tens of millions of subscribers, can't create this platform
on its own," said Osman Sultan, chief executive of du,
the second biggest operator in the United Arab Emirates.
"It would be restricted to the customers of this operator
and wouldn't have sufficient scale to succeed. But a unified
platform spanning the Arab world would," he told Reuters.
Sultan said he had proposed the idea to all major operators
in the Arab world over the past 12 months.
Behind the proposal is a frustration shared by
telecommunications firms globally: as they spend heavily to
build networks, data traffic on the networks is increasing
rapidly, but the firms essentially only make money from charging
for access to their networks - a low-margin business.
The lion's share of new revenue from traffic is being taken
by so-called "over-the-top" (OTT) Internet companies such as
Facebook, Google, Apple and Twitter. The
telecommunications firms have unsuccessfully pressed them for
bigger contributions to the cost of building the networks.
"OTT players...we can't share their gain and they won't
share our pain," said Sultan. "Network traffic doubles every
eight to nine months, but revenue is heading to a plateau, so we
need to claim part of the new revenues alongside OTT players."
VERY DIFFICULT
The proposed Arab online platform would feature social media
and online shopping for goods and services, including digital
content such as music, video and applications, Sultan said.
He declined to give details, saying parts of the talks were
confidential, and most other Arab telecommunications operators
contacted by Reuters declined to comment or did not respond to
requests for comment
But Sheikh Mohamed Al Khalifa, chief executive of Bahrain
Telecommunications Co, welcomed the idea.
"Telcos are beginning to look to the deployment of OTT
services such as streamed TV and video-on-demand," he said.
"Such diversification (into) adjacent industries has become
necessary. There are gains to be made by collaborating within
our industry in the Middle East."
Sceptics point to the fact that efforts by
telecommunications firms elsewhere in the world to set up online
ventures have often failed when faced with the technical savvy
and marketing muscle of the established Internet giants.
"Fundamentally, it's very difficult to complete against OTT
players - operators lack the agility and the core competencies
as well as the brand appeal," said Guillermo Escofet, a senior
analyst at Informa Telecom and Media in London.
"They're used to running networks, not being media
companies. Also, operators instinctively try to differentiate
themselves from each other - it's against their DNA to work
together."
London-listed Vodafone is one of a number of
operators that have had difficulty creating Internet services.
The Vodafone 360 service, based on customers' phone address
books, was launched in Europe in 2009, letting customers import
contacts from social networks and use an online application
store. In 2011, Vodafone said it was winding down the service.
"Operators have failed miserably every time they have tried
to move up the value chain, except for in certain
business-to-business services," said Pedro Oliveira, a partner
at global management consultants Oliver Wyman. "Some have tried
to move into content and applications, but the war is lost
already."
The big Western Internet firms are already popular around
the Middle East. Facebook, which offers an Arabic interface, had
45.2 million users in the Arab world as of June 30, up more than
50 percent from a year earlier, according to the Arab Social
Media Report, produced by the Dubai School of Government.
Despite pockets of innovation in the region, such as video
game industries in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and ventures
developing applications for smart phones in Egypt, the Middle
East has so far not come close to developing online products to
rival the top Western Internet companies.
FEASIBLE
However, proponents of the telecommunications firms' online
plan argue it is more feasible in the Arab world than elsewhere.
Only about 1 percent of the world's websites are in Arabic,
according to a survey by analysts W3techs. Internet penetration
lags regions such as Europe, North America and east Asia, with
only about 86 million of the estimated 360 million native Arabic
speakers online at end-2011, Miniwatts Marketing Group said.
Such figures may mean Western Internet firms are not yet so
entrenched in the Middle East that they cannot be challenged.
The new online platform would satisfy hunger among the region's
young population for more Arabic-language content, said Sultan.
Another factor is the impressive geographical reach of Gulf
telecommunications firms; if a few of them can agree on
introducing the online platform, they may be able to roll it out
quickly across more than a dozen countries.
Combined, Qatar Telecom, Saudi Telecom,
Kuwait's Zain and the UAE's Etisalat cover
16 of the 22 Arab League countries. The other six countries are
the smallest four in economic terms - Mauritania, Somalia,
Djibouti and Comoros - plus war-ravaged Libya and Syria.
The Arab telecommunications operators' extensive
distribution networks and point-of-sale advertising could help
them win customers from OTT players.
Most Middle Eastern mobile phone subscribers are on pre-paid
contracts typically topped up with scratch cards. These are sold
everywhere from petrol stations to local stores, so vouchers for
the online platform might easily be rolled out alongside them.
"The reach we have to consumers and the knowledge we have of
consumer behavior is vast," Sultan said.
Thomas Kuruvilla, managing director of consultants Arthur D.
Little Middle East, said an alliance of regional
telecommunications firms could form a community of social
networks that was attractive to local populations.
If the firms can cooperate on content and social networks,
"it will surely attract more niche advertisers and hence higher
revenue potential," he said.
However, even if the region's biggest telecommunications
firms succeed with the online platform, it will be hard for
smaller operators to make much money from it, said Oliveira.
This could consign smaller firms to serving as nothing more
than low-margin pipes for the data services of the big ones.
In the Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait have multiple
telecommunications firms providing Internet access, and some of
them may be the most vulnerable to becoming "dumb pipes". Such
companies might cut access fees to their networks in an effort
to win market share, Oliveira said.
"If one operator takes this approach, then others in the
same market may be forced to follow as they lose revenue and
market share and struggle to keep on investing in their
network," he said. "It's a race to the bottom."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)