A man speaks on his mobile phone as he stands next to a display of a BlackBerry at a shopping mall in Dubai August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Mosab Omar/Files

DUBAI Gulf Arab states aim to cut mobile phone roaming charges by at least 50 percent within the region by February 1, an official of the Gulf Cooperation Council said in a statement on Monday.

Telecoms operators attending a meeting in Riyadh earlier this month committed themselves to applying the lower retail prices, Abdullah al-Shibli, GCC assistant secretary general for economic affairs, said in the statement.

The statement did not name the mobile firms at the meeting and did not give details of the new rates but said the meeting studied a decision "to reduce rates of international roaming between the GCC countries by more than 50 percent from current prices".

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Matt Smith and Nour Merza; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)