RIYADH, May 14 Gulf Arab countries failed to
agree on further integration on Monday after a high-profile
summit seen as part of Saudi efforts to counter Iran's growing
influence and Shi'ite Muslim discontent in Bahrain.
Gulf politicians had played up the idea that the Riyadh
meeting would establish closer union between Bahrain and Saudi
Arabia, which sent troops in March last year to help Manama in
an initial effort to squash the uprising.
But Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal, speaking
after the two hour summit, told a news conference that talks on
a possible union of six nations had been postponed until the
next meeting in Bahrain in December.
"Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have approved
the call for a commission to continue studying in order to
present final results (to a coming summit)," he said.
"The issue will take time... The aim is for all countries to
join, not just two or three. ... I'm hoping that the six
countries will unite in the next meeting."
The union calls for economic, political and military
coordination and a new decision-making body based in Riyadh,
replacing the current GCC Secretariat.
But analysts say the plan faces considerable obstacles among
Gulf leaders who have jealously guarded their turf.
Neither Oman nor the UAE was represented by their leaders at
the summit, where the other "brother rulers", as the Saudi press
describes them, were met by the octogenarian Saudi King Abdullah
leaning heavily on a stick.
Speaking about Bahrain, the veteran Saudi minister added:
"There was no step to have a special relationship between
Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, although both countries would welcome
closer association. We're in full cooperation with all Gulf
states to come up with the union."
Majority Shi'ites have been leading an uprising in Bahrain
for democratic reforms for over a year, raising Saudi fears of
an impact upon Shi'ites in its oil-producing Eastern Province.
The Saudi minister said that Gulf leaders had agreed to sign
a deal struck by interior ministers on closer security
cooperation and that ministers would work "day and night" in
economic, political, security and military committees set up
since a summit last December to prepare the ground for union.
BAHRAIN CONFEDERATION?
The GCC was formed in 1981 by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain,
Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to counter Iraqi and
Iranian influence at the time.
At the summit, Bahrain's monarch headed a large delegation
that included royal court minister Khaled bin Ahmed, a leading
hardliner within the ruling Al Khalifa family seen as opposing
granting concessions to Shi'ites who are leading the protests.
"We look forward today to the establishment of the Gulf
Union," said Bahrain's King Hamad in a statement released by
Bahrain's state news agency when he arrived in Riyadh.
As delegates prepared to meet, protesters burned tyres in
Manama, sending plumes of smoke over the airport. Some 81 people
have died in violence during 15 months of unrest, according to
activists.
Oman and the UAE were represented by other senior members of
their ruling dynasties at the summit. Gulf analysts say some GCC
members are averse to integration, fearing a loss of
sovereignty.
Sunni hardliners in Bahrain however have pushed the idea of
a confederation with Saudi Arabia as a way to pull the carpet
from under the feet of the Shi'ite opposition.
The ruling Al Saud family enjoys close personal ties with
Bahrain's Al Khalifa clan and Saudi citizens regularly travel
across the 25 km causeway to Bahrain on weekends.
"Almost everybody can say in principal that they approve of
this idea, but as far as I can tell, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
are the only two countries that find it particularly
attractive," said Gary Sick, professor of Middle East politics
at Columbia University.
Analysts say that by joining up with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia
would gain more say over its tiny neighbour's security, and that
could ruffle feathers among other Gulf states.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, is by far the
largest and most powerful of the Gulf Arab states. The UAE and
Oman pulled out of a single currency scheme which would involve
a Gulf central bank based in Riyadh.
Not all Saudis think integration is a good idea. "If we join
with Bahrain we risk importing their problems," said Abdullah
al-Shammari, a Saudi political analyst.
As for Iran, Gulf Arabs accuse it of fomenting recent unrest
in Bahrain - a charge Iran and protesters deny. Tehran, which
has lauded the Bahrain uprising as an "Islamic awakening",
reacted to the union proposals with alarm.
"Saudi Arabia and the ruler of Bahrain know that without
doubt these foolish measures will make the Bahraini people more
united against the occupiers," a statement by 190 members of
Iran's parliament said on Monday.
Saud al-Faisal chided Iran for objecting. "The threats from
Iran are not acceptable," he said. "Even if we reach the path of
union, Iran should not interfere."
