RIYADH May 14 Gulf Arab leaders began discussing closer political, economic and military ties at a summit in Saudi Arabia's capital on Monday as they seek to counter Shi'ite discontent in Bahrain and Iranian influence.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are among those likely to seek closer union first, according to a Bahrain government minister, building on already close ties that they share. Saudi Arabia sent in troops during a crackdown against mostly-Shi'ite protesters in March 2011 and supports Bahrain's economy.

The Gulf monarchies accuse Iran, whose president recently visited a small Gulf island also claimed by the United Arab Emirates, of fomenting unrest among their Shi'ite populations.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation council, which also includes Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and United Arab Emirates, was formed in 1981 with the goal of closer economic cooperation, military coordination and establishing a common currency. The monetary union project has since stalled. (Editing by Jon Boyle)