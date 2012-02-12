DUBAI Feb 12 Bahrain's national carrier
Gulf Air has secured a $80 million loan from a unit of
Dubai's Mashreq Bank to help the ailing airline meet
its working capital requirements.
The financing facility will be provided by the Mashreq
Bahrain, a unit of the UAE-based lender, the companies said in a
joint statement on Sunday. No further details on the nature of
the financing or pricing for the loan was provided.
The loan deal comes just weeks after the struggling carrier
said it would downsize operations and seek cash from government
funds to sustain operations. The airline said it could also tap
Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, which has a stake in
the carrier.
"The facility is set to assist Gulf Air to meet its
medium-term working capital requirements," the statement said.
In January, a government delegation briefed parliament and
called for a restructuring of the company for "effective
operational requirements", the state news agency reported.
Reports said the government was considering options
including dissolving or shrinking the loss-making airline, or
selling it and creating a new carrier at a cost of 460 million
dinars ($1.22 billion).
Bahrain has been in turmoil since the democracy movement
erupted last year, followed by months of violence between riot
police and teenagers that has worsened in the past two months.
Gulf Air said last May that it had laid off 200 employees
and bookings were down by a quarter following the Arab Spring
uprisings in the region.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Dinesh Nair)