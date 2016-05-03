By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON May 3 Gulf Coast cash gasoline
differentials fell on Tuesday as the well-supplied market
anticipated this week's restart of a gasoline-making unit at the
nation's largest refinery, traders said.
The expected restart of a fluid catalytic cracking unit at
Motiva Enterprises' 603,000-barrel-per-day refinery
in Port Arthur, Texas, overrode concern about the
unplanned outage late on Monday of a crude distillation unit
at Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,500-bpd plant in
Baytown, Texas, the nation's second-largest.
A2 CBOB gasoline differentials slipped a penny per gallon to
a 17.75-cent discount to June RBOB futures, while
conventional M2 gasoline fell half a cent per gallon to a
14.75-cent discount, traders said.
Traders and brokers noted that aside from planned or
unplanned work, refiners are making fuels despite a sharp drop
in margins from a year ago, when crude prices were higher.
"Narrower profits means you need more volume to make up for
the weaker margins," one broker said.
For example, Western Refining Inc on Tuesday
reported a 90 percent decline in its quarterly profit because of
low margins and glutted U.S. fuel stocks. Other refiners face
similar fallout from running plants hard in late 2015 and early
2016, when gasoline margins were better.
"We started the year with higher-than-usual winter-grade
inventories, leading to the volatility in the gas crack,"
Western Refining Chief Executive Jeff Stevens told analysts on
Tuesday.
Those margins have improved as refiners expect strong demand
during the summer driving season amid low gas prices, Stevens
said.
Gulf Coast gasoline stocks were 83.2 million barrels in the
week ended April 22, more than 96 percent of the 26-year high of
86.3 million barrels reached in January. The U.S. Energy
Information Administration will disclose last week's levels on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Paul Simao)