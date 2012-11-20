DUBAI Nov 20 Gulf Investment Corp, a financial institution owned by the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council, is aiming to price a benchmark-sized bond with a five-year tenor before the end of this week, lead arrangers said on Tuesday.

The firm released initial price guidance in the area of mid-to-high 200s basis points over midswaps for the issue, a document from the leads said. Benchmark size is understood to mean at least $500 million.

The dollar-denominated bond is likely to price this week, the document added, while a source with knowledge of the deal said pricing would probably come on Wednesday.

Gulf Investment Corp concludes investor meetings in London on Tuesday. BNP Paribas, Citigroup , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered have arranged these roadshows. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)