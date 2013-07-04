LONDON, July 4 Kurdistan-focused oil explorer
Gulf Keystone has appointed former Glencore chairman,
Simon Murray, as its chairman, bringing in someone new at the
top ahead of a proposed move to the main market.
The company said in May it would split its chief executive
and chairman roles as part of its attempt to move from London's
junior market.
Chief executive and founder Todd Kozel had until Thursday
also been chairman.
Murray, a colourful former legionnaire, was chairman of
Glencore when it listed in 2011 until he was replaced after the
commodities trader acquired miner Xstrata earlier this
year.
four new directors to the board.