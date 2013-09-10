* Shares soar 19 percent
* Company could become takeover target now legal uncertainty
removed
* Analysts call company's victory "decisive"
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Sept 10 Kurdistan-focused oil explorer
Gulf Keystone won a court case over its ownership of
giant oilfields on Tuesday, removing a legal shadow hanging over
the company and making it more attractive to potential suitors.
Announcing his ruling to a packed London courtroom, the
judge dismissed claims made by Excalibur Ventures that it was
entitled to a 30 percent share in the oilfields, bringing to a
close almost three years of legal wranglings.
Shares in the company, which had been temporarily suspended
ahead of the ruling, soared as much as 26 percent when trading
resumed.
Gulf Keystone has long been touted as a takeover target for
a big oil company looking for a foothold in Kurdistan, but the
ongoing uncertainty created by the legal battle had been cited
as a potential obstacle to any takeover deal.
The company's prize asset in Kurdistan is the Shaikan field,
which is estimated to hold at least 12 billion barrels of oil -
a volume which would make it one of the biggest discoveries made
anywhere in recent years - and from which it aims to produce
250,000 barrels per day by 2018.
Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of Iraq locked in a
dispute with Baghdad over oil exports and payments, was once the
domain of smaller firms such as Gulf Keystone but recently big
oil companies such as Exxon Mobil, Total,
Chevron and Gazprom, have all moved in.
Excalibur's case was made against Gulf Keystone and Texas
Keystone, a company founded by Gulf Keystone Chief Executive
Todd Kozel, which holds a small interest in the Shaikan field in
trust for Gulf Keystone.
"It (Excalibur) has accordingly no valid claim against
either Texas or Gulf to an interest in that (Shaikan) or any
other PSC (production sharing contract)," said the judge,
Christopher Clarke.
Kozel was in court for the judgement and left to
backslapping and applause from about 50 private investors
gathered outside the courtroom.
Excalibur, a two-man company which said it helped introduce
Gulf Keystone to the opportunity in Kurdistan, began legal
action in 2010.
The man behind Excalibur, former U.S. special forces soldier
Rex Wempen, said during the trial that he had funding from hedge
funds which specialise in litigation finance. Under court
orders, the claimant had been ordered to pay 10.7 million pounds
($16.82 million) as security for Gulf Keystone's costs.
Shares in Gulf Keystone traded up 19 percent at 224 pence at
1124 GMT, hitting levels not seen since October 2012, but below
an all-time high of 465 pence reached in February of that year.
DECISIVE VICTORY
In a statement anticipating the reopening of trading in its
stock, Gulf Keystone said its priority now was to move from the
London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and
onto the main market by the end of 2013.
"We are very pleased to have achieved the best possible
outcome from the point of view of the Company and our
shareholders. We look forward to pursuing the company's stated
objectives for the future."
With a valuation of around 2 billion pounds after Tuesday's
news, Gulf Keystone is one of the biggest companies on AIM.
The judge adjourned the hearing to a later date where
arguments over costs and Excalibur's right to appeal will be
heard.
Analysts at Mirabaud called Gulf Keystone's victory
"decisive" and said it was unlikely an appeal would go ahead
given the one-sided nature of the judgement.
"Whilst there will be a fair bit of profit taking from
existing holders the underlying upside is substantial, our
target price of 480 pence stays and now with just the full
listing to come I remain very bullish about the prospects for
Gulf Keystone," VSA Capital analyst Malcolm Graham-Wood said.