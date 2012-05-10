* Denies fundraising rumours
* Seeking legal advice
* Sale talks for block stake continue
* Shares jump as much as 14 pct
By Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON, May 10 London-listed oil and gas
explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd is considering
legal action to protect the company from rumours on the
Internet, the latest resources firm to fire a warning shot at
online gossips.
The Kurdistan-focused driller, a favourite of retail
investors, on Thursday denied rumours on bulletin boards and
social media sites that it was planning to raise money.
The rebuttal was a factor behind a 14 percent jump in the
company's share price, which has been volatile in recent months.
"We will not tolerate malicious attempts to damage the
company's reputation and share price. We have instructed the
company's lawyers to use all means necessary to protect our
shareholders from this malicious and unfounded attack," Chief
Executive Todd Kozel said in a statement.
Small-cap oil explorers Nighthawk Energy, Nostra
Terra and others also threatened legal action after
finding themselves the target of abusive comments on bulletin
boards in 2010.
However, successful litigation is hard to achieve. Companies
may need a court order to force message board owners to reveal
writers' identities, and some people use multiple aliases,
making identifying them difficult and expensive.
Regulators say internet-based market manipulation is
difficult to prosecute, as making a direct link between share
price moves and online chatter is hard.
"Today's announcement has been a long time coming as the
share price has been negatively impacted by bulletin board
speculation several times already this year," said analysts at
Seymour Pierce.
Gulf Keystone has been one of the most popular topics on the
message boards of British retail investor websites such as
Interactive Investor and ADVFN, and is often the subject of
feverish speculation about its drilling in Iraq's Kurdistan
region and possible takeover bids.
Its volatile and heavy share trade has seen the stock rise
from 134 pence in October, to hit 440 pence in February, before
dropping back to close on Wednesday at 188 pence.
A Gulf Keystone spokesman said the speculation that had
prompted its rebuttal appeared to relate to one individual and a
specific incident, rather than general discussions about the
company. He declined to name the websites where the comments
were made.
Gulf Keystone, which holds production-sharing contracts for
four exploration blocks in Kurdistan, also said on Thursday that
it continued to talk to several interested bidders for the sale
of its 20 percent stake in the Akri-Bijeel block.
Seymour Pierce said it valued the asset at around $200
million, but that this could rise given appetite for investing
in the region, and that such a level of cash injection would
negate the need for an equity fundraising in the short term.