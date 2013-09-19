* Sees production at 40,000 bpd by end-2013
* Confident of completing move to main list by year-end
* Proceeding with sale of stake in Akri-Bijeel
* Shares down 4.5 pct
(Adds CEO comments, analyst comment, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Sept 19 Gulf Keystone, fresh
from winning a court battle over ownership of oil assets in
Iraqi Kurdistan, said it was confident of ramping up production
this year to a targeted 40,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).
"With the lawsuit behind us, we can put our head down and
run full speed ahead with our plans," Chief Executive Todd Kozel
said in an interview on Thursday.
Gulf Keystone said it started commercial production from its
Shaikan field in July. The field, discovered in 2009 is the
company's prize asset from which it aims to produce as much as
150,000 bpd in the next three years and 250,000 bpd by 2018.
"We expect to exit the year with 40,000 barrels a day of
capacity. I believe we're going to meet those targets. We're
aiming for October to get up to 40,000, so we've got ourselves a
cushion of two months," Kozel said.
The company also said it was confident of success in its
goal to move from the London Stock Exchange's Alternative
Investment Market (AIM) to the main market before the end of the
year.
Shares in Gulf Keystone were down 5.5 percent at 205.75
pence at 1209 GMT.
"The fact that production facility one is at 12,400 bopd is
a slight positive, but with production facility two completed in
October, we think it is unlikely that the promised 40,000 bpd by
year-end will be reached in time," Westhouse analysts said in a
note.
Another analyst, who declined to be named, attributed the
share reaction to the fact that Shaikan was currently not
producing oil because of a request from authorities in the
Kurdistan region for reasons not connected to the company. Kozel
said he expected output to restart "within days".
The stock is still up by 11 percent since a judge earlier
this month dismissed claims by Excalibur Ventures that it was
entitled to a 30 percent share in Gulf Keystone's oilfields,
removing legal uncertainty that had surrounded the company for
over three years.
Some analysts said the ruling could make the company
attractive to major oil companies interested in Shaikan, which
Gulf Keystone estimates could hold at least 12 billion barrels
of oil, making it one of the biggest discoveries made anywhere
in recent years.
"There's no doubt the majors are more interested in
Kurdistan than they used to be," Kozel said.
"We're not talking to any of them. If something comes along,
it comes along," he added.
Posting a loss of $26.4 million for the first half of the
year, Gulf Keystone said the ramp-up in production would help it
generate steady revenue and fund the expansion of facilities
needed to meet its production targets.
"Production should fund most of the work programme and field
development," Kozel said, adding that the company expected to
spend around $700 million per year gross on building facilities
based on its current production profile.
Kurdistan authorities and the central government in Baghdad
are disputing control over oil and gas production in the
semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq. Iraq says that ongoing
Kurdish exports via truck to Turkey are illegal.
Companies operating in Kurdistan hope to ship oil to Turkey
via a new pipeline that is being built by the Kurdistan Regional
Government to establish its autonomy, a move that has angered
Baghdad.
Gulf Keystone expects to obtain funds also through the
planned sale of its 20 percent stake in Akri-Bijeel, another oil
field that neighbours Shaikan.
Kozel declined to give guidance on the timing of a deal but
said the divestment, first announced in 2011, was proceeding and
that PwC and Deutsche Bank had been appointed to handle it.
The company said in 2012 it expected to raise around $500
million from the sale.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Sandle and Jane
Baird)