LONDON, Sept 19 Oil firm Gulf Keystone,
fresh from winning a court battle over its ownership of oil
assets in Kurdistan, said commercial production started and was
on track to rise to 20,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) by the
end of 2013.
The company said on Thursday that oil output from its
Shaikan field, its prize asset from which it aims to produce as
much as 150,000 bopd in the next three years, reached 12,400
bopd in early September and would continue to ramp up to 20,000
bopd by the end of the year.
Posting a loss of $26.4 million in the half-year period,
Gulf Keystone said the ramp up in production would help it
generate steady revenues.
The company said it was working hard on its goal to move
from the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market
(AIM) to the main market, which it is also targeting by the end
of 2013.