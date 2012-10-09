LONDON Oct 9 Gulf Keystone, one of the
biggest companies listed on London's junior AIM stock market, is
due to start the defence of its ownership of a huge oil field in
Iraqi Kurdistan in a London court this week.
The company has long been touted as a potential acquisition
target for an oil major looking for a foothold in Kurdistan, but
the looming legal battle has been cited as a potential obstacle
to any takeover deal.
Kurdistan is emerging as an attractive oil province for big
western oil companies. Exxon Mobil, Total and
Gazprom have all taken acreage there over the last
year, lured by the lucrative terms on offer in Iraq's
semi-autonomous northern region.
Gulf Keystone will contest claims made by Excalibur Ventures
LLC at the English Commercial Court. The claimant, which
commenced legal action in 2010, asserts it is entitled to an
interest of up to 30 percent in all of Gulf Keystone's blocks in
Kurdistan.
Gulf Keystone's prize asset in Kurdistan is the Shaikan
field, which could hold up to 15 billion barrels of oil - a
volume which would make it one of the biggest discoveries made
anywhere in recent years.
Under legal orders, Excalibur has paid 6 million pounds
($9.6 million) to the court as security for Gulf Keystone's
legal costs, and 3.5 million as security for the costs of Texas
Keystone, a U.S.-based company against which it has also made
the claims.
Texas Keystone, a company founded by Gulf Keystone Chief
Executive Todd Kozel and of which he is still a director, holds
a small interest in the Shaikan field in trust for Gulf
Keystone.
Kozel, whose expensive divorce attracted media coverage nine
months ago, is one of Britain's highest-paid executives, having
earned around $20 million in 2011.
The court case, which is expected to take between 10 and 12
weeks, was scheduled to start on Wednesday but was delayed by
the judge.
Shares in Gulf Keystone closed at 205.75 pence on Tuesday,
down over 50 percent from an all-time high reached in February,
and valuing the company at about 1.75 billion pounds.