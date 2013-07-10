LONDON, July 10 Oil firm Gulf Keystone
said it would advise shareholders by Monday at the latest how
they should vote on the new directors being proposed by activist
investor M&G Recovery Fund.
The company said on Wednesday that it would be meeting with
representatives from M&G, which has called for a board shake-up,
on Friday, and would postpone making its recommendation until
after the meeting.
The fund is not the only investor to have criticised Gulf
Keystone in recent weeks over its corporate governance standards
and "excessive" executive pay ahead of a vote at the company's
annual meeting later this month.
Gulf Keystone, which is focused on oil fields in the
Kurdistan region of Iraq, earlier this month appointed former
Glencore chairman Simon Murray to head up the board,
splitting the chairman and chief executive roles to improve
governance.
Murray will meet M&G representatives to discuss the four new
board members proposed by the investor, said the company, urging
shareholders not to vote until the board makes its
recommendation.
M&G owns 5.1 percent of the company's share capital,
according to Thomson Reuters data.