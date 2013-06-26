ARBIL, Iraq, June 26 Gulf Keystone Petroleum
will produce 40,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) within
the coming weeks after the Iraqi Kurdistan-focused explorer's
field development plan was approved, the region's energy
ministry said on Wednesday.
Discovered in 2009, the Shaikan field is Gulf Keystone's
prize asset, from which it aims to produce as much as 150,000
bpd in the next three years and 250,000 bpd by 2018.
Production from the block will help the Kurdistan region
reach its overall oil export targets of one million barrels per
day by the end of 2015, and two million barrels per day by the
end of the decade.
Gulf Keystone operates Shaikan, in which Kalegran Ltd, a
subsidiary of Hungarian oil and gas group MOL, has a
stake, as well as Texas Keystone Inc.
In recent months, investor focus has been less on Gulf
Keystone's activities in Kurdistan than its ownership of some of
those assets, which the company has been defending in a London
court battle after it was sued.
Kurdish crude is also the subject of disputes with the Iraqi
central government, which rejects contracts signed by the
autonomous region as illegal and has withheld payment to
companies operating there.
Kurdistan says its right to grant contracts to foreign
companies is enshrined in the Iraqi constitution, which was
drawn up following the 2003 invasion that ousted Sunni dictator
Saddam Hussein.
The Kurds have since passed their own oil and gas law,
whilst disagreements among Iraq's Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurdish
factions in the national power-sharing government have held up
long-awaited hydrocarbons legislation.