April 9 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Gulf keystone Petroleum Ptd $250 million debt financing

* Gulf keystone is pleased to announce today that it has priced a debt offering of $250 million.

* Debt securities consists of three-year senior unsecured notes carrying a coupon of 13 pct per annum and freely tradeable and detachable warrants relating to 40 million common shares in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))