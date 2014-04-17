BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
April 17 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd :
* Announce today settlement and closing of its successful debt offering of us$250 million in three-year senior unsecured notes due April 2017
* Offering contained freely tradeable and detachable warrants relating to 40 million common shares in company
* Notes have been privately placed with institutional investors in Europe, US and Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago