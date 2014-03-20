(Adds comment, details)
LONDON, March 20 Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil
firm Gulf Keystone Petroleum could hit a cash shortfall
of $20 million by the end of May if it fails to raise additional
funds to finance its operations, the company said as part a
London Stock Exchange filing on Thursday.
Shares in the company were trading 6.6 percent lower at 103
pence following the announcement.
"The company is of the opinion that the Group does not have
sufficient working capital for its present requirements," the
company said in a prospectus confirming its intention to move
its listing from the junior Alternative Investment Market to the
main market next Tuesday.
The company is in the process of raising up to $250 million
in a bond offering.
It also said that revenue from oil production at its
Kurdistan Shaikan field, a potential sale of interests in other
assets and reimbursements of $5.6 million from a legal dispute
could help it bridge its funding gap.
The company also said in the same filing that its deputy
chairman Lord Guthrie was stepping down with immediate effect,
without providing further details.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)