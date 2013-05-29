BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 mln yuan to 80.9 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
LONDON May 29 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd : * To make an application to be admitted to the standard segment of the official
list * To split the roles of chairman and chief executive officer * Search started for an independent non-executive chairman
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago