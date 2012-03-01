CORRECTED-UPDATE 5-Oil rises as investors buy into U.S. crude
LONDON, June 12 Oil rose on Monday after futures traders increased their bets on a renewed price upswing even though rising U.S. drilling helped keep physical markets bloated.
March 1 Gulfmark Offshore Inc on Thursday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GULFMARK OFFSHORE INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 433 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
LONDON, June 12 Oil rose on Monday after futures traders increased their bets on a renewed price upswing even though rising U.S. drilling helped keep physical markets bloated.
ABU SAMRA, QATAR-SAUDI ARABIA BORDER June 12 (Reuters) - Q atar's normally bustling desert border with Saudi Arabia was eerily quiet on Monday, with a few dozen frustrated travellers bemoaning a rift between Gulf powers that has frozen movement across Qatar's only land border.