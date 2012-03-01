March 1 Gulfmark Offshore Inc on Thursday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GULFMARK OFFSHORE INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 433 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS