(Adds details from)
May 22 A small offshore oil platform caught fire
in shallow water near the coast of Louisiana on Friday and a
sheen was seen in the sea after workers were evacuated,
officials said.
All 28 workers aboard were taken from the platform, located
about 20 miles (32 km) east of the boot tip of Louisiana, onto a
nearby supply vessel and taken ashore. No one was hurt,
according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Privately-held Texas Petroleum Investment Co, which owns and
operates the platform, shut off production. A company spokesman
said the platform can produce up to 2,200 barrels per day of
crude oil from up to 60 wells.
The platform is tiny by Gulf of Mexico standards, where big
platforms have capacity of up to 250,000 bpd.
The fire was still burning at midday Friday with response
vessels on site. It was unclear how much oil had leaked, but the
Coast Guard said it had seen a 1.4 nautical mile "rainbow sheen"
drifting southwest of the platform.
The platform can store up to 4,000 barrels of crude, but
those tanks held just 100 to 120 barrels at the time of the
fire, the company said.
The Coast Guard initially said 4,000 barrels of crude were
aboard the platform, but later revised that estimate to 130
barrels, closer to the company's number.
Texas Petroleum said no repairs or maintenance work were
under way when the fire ignited.
The platform, in Breton Sound Block 21, is in state waters
overseen by the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.
Federal regulators oversee oil and gas activity further out
from shore, including the BP Plc deepwater Macondo well
rupture in 2010 that sent more than 3 million barrels of oil
spewing into the Gulf in the worst offshore crude spill in U.S.
history.
Texas Petroleum Investment Co is a Houston-based, private
exploration and production company with operations along the
Gulf coast of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama,
according to its LinkedIn profile.
The company was founded in 1989 and operates more than 2,000
producing wells, it said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba in Houston, Arpan
Varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru, Edward McAllister
and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Terry Wade, Alden
Bentley and Marguerita Choy)