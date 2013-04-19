NEW YORK, April 19 Oil and gas company Gulfport Energy Corp said on Friday Chairman Mike Liddell will not seek reelection in 2013.

Gulfport did not give a reason for Liddell's departure, but said in a regulatory filing that Liddell's decision not to stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with the company.

The company's board will be reduced to five directors from six after its annual meeting, according to the filing.