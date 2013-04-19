BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil and gas company Gulfport Energy Corp said on Friday Chairman Mike Liddell will not seek reelection in 2013.
Gulfport did not give a reason for Liddell's departure, but said in a regulatory filing that Liddell's decision not to stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with the company.
The company's board will be reduced to five directors from six after its annual meeting, according to the filing.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning after the yen rally paused, but financial stocks slipped on falling U.S. yields, while North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile hurt the overall market sentiment.