BRIEF-Enghouse Q2 net income C$0.33 per diluted share
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - net income for quarter C$0.33 per diluted share
May 15 Gulf Power Company on Tuesday sold $100 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GULF POWER COMPANY AMT $100 MLN COUPON 3.1 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.813 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.122 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames, once seen as a likely successor to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being split among other senior executives, the bank said on Thursday.