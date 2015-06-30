June 30 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said on
Tuesday it planned to raise up to $22 million, most of it
through a placing of shares to institutional investors, to repay
debt and for working capital purposes.
The oil and gas producer also said Weighbridge Trust Ltd
would acquire the Arawak Loan Facility, acting as an agent for
existing Gulfsands shareholders Waterford Finance and Investment
Ltd and Richard Griffiths.
Waterford and Richard Griffiths own 28 percent and 9 percent
stakes respectively in Gulfsands.
Dubai-based Arawak Energy had agreed to provide a $20
million loan facility to Gulfsands in November to fund the
development of its Moroccan interests.
Gulfsands - which operates in Syria, Morocco, Tunisia and
Colombia - said a smaller part of the fundraising would be
through an open offer to all shareholders.
