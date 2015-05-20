UPDATE 2-SunPower sees bigger-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss, shares fall
May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday but forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
May 20 Oil and gas producer Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said on Wednesday it was planning to seek short-term financing from some of its shareholders to use as working capital.
The company said it faced "many challenges over the coming months," including seeking extensions to licences and securing "new funds sufficient to repay the Arawak loan facility and to provide the necessary working capital to allow progress to be made on some of our assets."
Gulfsands said in March that it would require about $11 million to repay a loan to Dubai-based Arawak Energy and another $15 million for planned operational activities.
The company - which operates in Syria, Morocco, Tunisia and Colombia - reported a narrower pretax loss of $16.1 million for the year ended Dec. 31 compared with $26.8 million a year earlier.
However, its cash available reduced to $7.9 million after accounting for $11.5 million held as security for anticipated work programmes.
Gulfsands added that longer-term funding would probably include an equity raising or a combination of debt and equity, details of which it expects to announce before its annual general meeting scheduled for June 30. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
