LONDON Dec 2 Gulfsands Petroleum said it planned to comply with the latest EU sanctions on Syria but was coy on their impact, declining to comment on whether they meant it would stop activities in the country where its main assets are located.

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said earlier on Friday it would cease activities in Syria after the EU stepped up its sanctions on Friday, blacklisting state-owned General Petroleum Corporation (GPC), Shell's partner there.

Gulfsands sells 100 percent of its oil to GPC, a spokesman for the company confirmed in an email, declining to comment on whether the company would stop production in Syria, where it is also engaged in exploration activities.

"Gulfsands will comply with all of the latest EU sanctions. At this stage, the company does not have any further comments regarding the ongoing effects of these sanctions to their operations in Syria," a spokeswoman for the company said.

Shares in Gulfsands, which have lost over a third of their value since protests started in Syria in March, rose 2.7 percent to 208.5 pence at 1549 GMT.

The stock has gained around 3.6 percent since Nov. 30 when regulatory filings revealed that Waterford Finance & Investment owned a 14 percent stake in the company.

Gulfsands is the operator of the block 26 Production Sharing Contract in north eastern Syria and until earlier this year production from the country accounted for over 90 percent of its total output.

The company said earlier in November it was producing at around a fifth of its normal levels in Syria on government instructions to cut output. The firm said in October it had not yet received payment for its August production.