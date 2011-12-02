LONDON Dec 2 Gulfsands Petroleum
said it planned to comply with the latest EU sanctions on Syria
but was coy on their impact, declining to comment on whether
they meant it would stop activities in the country where its
main assets are located.
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said earlier on Friday
it would cease activities in Syria after the EU stepped up its
sanctions on Friday, blacklisting state-owned General Petroleum
Corporation (GPC), Shell's partner there.
Gulfsands sells 100 percent of its oil to GPC, a spokesman
for the company confirmed in an email, declining to comment on
whether the company would stop production in Syria, where it is
also engaged in exploration activities.
"Gulfsands will comply with all of the latest EU sanctions.
At this stage, the company does not have any further comments
regarding the ongoing effects of these sanctions to their
operations in Syria," a spokeswoman for the company said.
Shares in Gulfsands, which have lost over a third of their
value since protests started in Syria in March, rose 2.7 percent
to 208.5 pence at 1549 GMT.
The stock has gained around 3.6 percent since Nov. 30 when
regulatory filings revealed that Waterford Finance & Investment
owned a 14 percent stake in the company.
Gulfsands is the operator of the block 26 Production Sharing
Contract in north eastern Syria and until earlier this year
production from the country accounted for over 90 percent of its
total output.
The company said earlier in November it was producing at
around a fifth of its normal levels in Syria on government
instructions to cut output. The firm said in October it had not
yet received payment for its August production.