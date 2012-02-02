* To cease exploration in Syria
* Says has $120 mln of cash, evaluating non-Syria
opportunities
* CFO Andrew Rose to resign in April
LONDON, Feb 2 Syria-focused oil firm
Gulfsands Petroleum said it would try to build a
business outside of the troubled Middle Eastern country as it
decided to stop exploring for oil in Syria, six weeks after
ceasing production there.
The company also said on Thursday that chief financial
officer Andrew Rose would resign from the company in April.
Gulfsands said it was "actively evaluating" new
opportunities to establish a non-Syria business after European
Union (EU) sanctions against the country forced the company to
stop its activities there.
Political violence in Syria has escalated recently after a
10-month uprising against the country's President Bashar
al-Assad.
"The overriding objective is to build, as quickly as
practicable, a viable non-Syrian leg to the business, within the
capacity of the company's present and prospective financial
resources to sustain," Gulfsands said in a statement.
The company added that it had cash of $120 million and no
debts, giving it confidence that it could endure a long period
of uncertainty in Syria.
Gulfsands stopped being involved in production at its oil
field in north east Syria, its only cash-generating asset, in
December to comply with the sanctions, but until Thursday
planned to carry on with its exploration activities.
"While the sanctions do not explicitly preclude further
exploration, the board considers such cessation to be consistent
with the intent of the sanctions," Gulfsands said.
The departure of CFO Rose, who had been in the position for
three and a half years, was amicable, the company said.
Shares in Gulfsands, which have lost about half their value
over the last year, closed at 173.75 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the firm at 204.6 million pounds ($324.5 million).