By Peter Gumbel
Sept 25 The French like to refer to the Champs
Elysées in Paris as "the most beautiful avenue in the world,"
and 300,000 people stroll up and down it every day to see for
themselves, many of them tourists looking to shop. No surprise,
then, to find that retailers from Nike to LVMH are willing to
pay premium rents for space on the avenue, which runs in a
straight line from the Place de la Concorde up to the triumphal
arch at Etoile.
Just don't try to buy anything in the evening. This week a
Paris court of appeal ordered the cosmetics chain Sephora to
close its flagship store on the avenue at 9 p.m., rather than
staying open until midnight during the week and until 1 a.m. on
Fridays and Saturdays. It was the latest ruling over
store-closing hours that has already forced several other big
name retailers in Paris both on and off the avenue to close
early, including Apple, France's Monoprix and the Japanese
clothing retailer Uniqlo. Two other stores on the Champs
Elysées, Abercrombie and Fitch and perfumer Marionnaud, are also
facing legal action.
France has a raft of regulations governing shopping, and its
labor unions ensure that they are strictly enforced. As well as
strict limits on opening and closing hours, the rules only allow
sales during certain periods of the year, price promotions are
circumscribed, loss leaders are illegal, store sizes are limited
and even the types of shops allowed to open up are regulated.
The Swedish clothing retailer H&M fought a long legal battle
against the Paris city authorities before it won permission in
2008 to open on the Champs Elysées; City Hall vetoed the plan on
the grounds that it was one clothing store too many, and would
change the character of the avenue. The issue was finally
decided in H&M's favor by the Conseil d'Etat, the nation's
highest administrative court.
For the most part, these rules just provoke a Gallic shrug
in France itself. But at a time when the national economy
remains stuck in a rut and unemployment continues to rise, this
latest ruling on Sephora has struck a raw nerve. The case was
brought by a consortium of labor unions, which has been zealous
in its attempts to have the store-closing hour law enforced,
arguing that it needs to protect workers from unscrupulous
owners who force them to work antisocial hours. But that logic
is patently untrue in this case.
The cosmetics chain reckons it does about 20 percent of its
business after 9 p.m., and the 50 sales staff who work the late
shift do so voluntarily - and are paid an hourly rate that is 25
percent higher than the day shift. Many of them are students or
part-time workers, and they have publicly expressed their
indignation about being put out of work by labor unions. The
judge refused to take into consideration a petition they
presented to the court, saying the case was a matter of public
order, so now they are taking their campaign online, including
with a Facebook page. Sephora says it will appeal the decision.
Political reaction has been swift. Pierre Lellouche, a
member of parliament for Paris whose constituency includes the
Champs Elysées, called the regulations "suicidal," and said it
was "scandalous in our country, where the unemployment rate is
above 10 percent of the active population, that unions should
fight against jobs, and even more worrying that the law should
be on their side." The national employers association has called
for the laws to be changed. And an association of store owners
on the Champs Elysées has worried publicly about wealthy
tourists going elsewhere to shop, including London, where there
are far fewer barriers to their ability to spend money.
It's not clear whether this case might turn out to be a
tipping point in favor of consumers. What is certain, however,
is that France remains wedded to highly regimented forms of
business that are hard to change, and which place protection of
the status quo far ahead of the interests of consumers and the
economy as a whole. While there is a French anti-trust
commission charged with promoting greater competition, it is
relatively weak and overshadowed by a more powerful and much
larger sister agency that enforces the regulations. And France's
code of labor legislation, with its 981 articles, is about four
times the volume of that of neighboring Germany, itself no
slouch when it comes to protecting workers' rights.
Two big department stores near the Paris Opera, Galeries
Lafayette and Printemps, both very popular with tourists, have
calculated that they could increase their revenues by at least
$200 million per year and employ an additional 1,000 full-time
staff if they were allowed to open more often on Sunday. Unlike
the Champs Elysées stores, which have a legal exemption to open
on Sundays because they are in zones classified as highly
touristic, the two department stores are only allowed to open on
five Sundays per year.
Retailing regulation is the most visible, but many other
consumer-oriented businesses are also subject to
rigidly-enforced rules. Taxis, hairdressers, public notaries and
many others are governed by "obsolete regulation," according to
an official 2008 report on ways to open up the French economy,
written by Jacques Attali, a writer, consultant and former top
government official, who argued that it was time to blow up the
rules and liberate producers and consumers alike in order to
create jobs and give a boost to the economy. Among other things,
he recommended eliminating a 1973 rule that limits the numbers
of bars with alcohol licenses; enabling hairdressers with five
years experience to open a salon without having to pass a
special exam; dumping a quota system that limits the number of
pharmacies, and breaking a taxi monopoly in Paris that restricts
the number of cabs in the French capital and can make it hard to
find one at peak hours or when it's raining.
Cab drivers immediately staged a protest that blocked
streets for hours, and the government responded by shelving any
reform plans. That sounded the death knell for the Attali report
more generally.
So far, President François Hollande and his socialist
government have shown no signs of wanting to change the status
quo. To do so would mean taking on the labor unions, a core
constituency. But when jobs and growth are so obviously at
stake, letting people buy lipstick at midnight seems a small
price to pay.