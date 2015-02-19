MAEBASHI Feb 19 Japan's Gunma Bank Ltd aims to increase the balance of its overseas loans by 50 percent in the next fiscal year, in a bid to secure more profitable lending deals amid declining interest rates at home, a company official told Reuters.

The regional lender's target of 60 billion yen ($506 million) in the year starting April 1 compares with its goal of 40 billion yen for the current year and almost zero the year before, said Keita Muto, general manager of financial markets and international department at Gunma Bank.

Half of the bank's overseas loans are denominated in dollars, which typically pay margins of 120-130 basis points over benchmark interbank lending rates, and the other half are in Japanese yen, which offer margins of 70-80 basis points, he said.

Muto also said the bank is planning a full-scale entry into project financing deals in the next fiscal year with a focus on Asia. ($1 = 118.6600 yen) (Reporting by Wakako Sato and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)