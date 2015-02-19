MAEBASHI Feb 19 Japan's Gunma Bank Ltd
aims to increase the balance of its overseas loans by 50 percent
in the next fiscal year, in a bid to secure more profitable
lending deals amid declining interest rates at home, a company
official told Reuters.
The regional lender's target of 60 billion yen ($506
million) in the year starting April 1 compares with its goal of
40 billion yen for the current year and almost zero the year
before, said Keita Muto, general manager of financial markets
and international department at Gunma Bank.
Half of the bank's overseas loans are denominated in
dollars, which typically pay margins of 120-130 basis points
over benchmark interbank lending rates, and the other half are
in Japanese yen, which offer margins of 70-80 basis points, he
said.
Muto also said the bank is planning a full-scale entry into
project financing deals in the next fiscal year with a focus on
Asia.
($1 = 118.6600 yen)
