Feb 8 Australia's Gunns shares surged 80 percent on Wednesday after it agreed a deal to raise about A$280 million ($302.6 million).

The woodchipper agreed to issue new shares to New Zealand billionaire Richard Chandler, head of Singapore-based Richard Chandler Corp, in a rights issue of 1.3 new shares for every one share. The proceeds will be used to reduce the company's debt, Gunns said.

The stock was up 60 percent at A$0.20 at 2316 GMT. ($1 = 0.9252 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)