GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil jumps, stocks and dollar steady with low volatility
* Greek yields lowest since 2012 debt restructuring (Updates to European markets' close, adds data)
(Company corrects news release to delete erroneous name of buyer)
MOSCOW, April 16 Energy trader Gunvor has sold its 30 percent stake in Russian coal producer Kolmar, the Swiss-based trader said on Thursday.
It said in a statement the stake had been sold to a company controlled by Russian businessman Andrei Bokarev, an investor in coal mining and logistics assets, transportation and industrial processes.
The company did not disclose any financial details. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK, May 10 Whole Foods Markets Inc. will remove seven directors from its board, according to a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, under pressure from activist hedge fund Jana Partners.