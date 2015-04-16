(Company corrects news release to delete erroneous name of buyer)

MOSCOW, April 16 Energy trader Gunvor has sold its 30 percent stake in Russian coal producer Kolmar, the Swiss-based trader said on Thursday.

It said in a statement the stake had been sold to a company controlled by Russian businessman Andrei Bokarev, an investor in coal mining and logistics assets, transportation and industrial processes.

The company did not disclose any financial details. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)