* Left with almost no crude in Russia sales tender
* Previously dominant force in Urals crude market
* Vitol, Glencore now major players
* Expands aggressively in other areas
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Sept 14 Trading house Gunvor - dubbed by
dealers the king of Kremlin oil - has been left with no Russian
crude to sell. That was the surprise outcome of the latest big
Russian crude oil sales tender, for long routinely won by
Gunvor.
The result has sparked an intense debate in the industry
about whether Gunvor's co-owner Gennady Timchenko is out of
favour with the Kremlin - or whether the firm is merely
fine-tuning its strategy before embarking on yet another phase
of spectacular growth.
Geneva-based Gunvor, which at one point handled as much as
40 percent of Russia's seaborne exports and was a regular in
term deals with companies such as Rosneft, Surgut
and TNK-BP, insists the latest development is
consistent with its long-term strategy.
"We now have a balanced portfolio of grades, sourcing oil
and products from more than 35 countries. Gunvor's overall
trading volume of oil and products is increasing year-to-year
and Gunvor is well diversified including being a leading
exporter of many Russian products," the company said.
Its role in the Urals crude market has diminished over the
past two years as it expanded into gas, coal and shipping but
the outcome of the latest tender by Rosneft, the
Kremlin-controlled state giant, still came as a shock to many
traders.
Rosneft awarded its regular six-month tender to rivals
Vitol, Glencore and Royal Dutch/Shell leaving
Gunvor or companies perceived as friedly to it, for the first
time, empty-handed.
Because Gunvor also did not feature among 2012 winners of
annual tenders by Surgut and TNK-BP, from October it will be
left with just two cargoes a month of Urals crude under a term
deal with state-controlled Gazprom Neft. That deal
expires in December.
"They were so monstrously big in Urals and it is so bizarre
to see them pulling out now. They might be still big in
products, European refining. But in Urals - they have completely
deflated," said a veteran trader with a major oil firm.
Gunvor says its decisions to compete in Russian tenders is
purely commercial, and it picks up cheaper cargoes on the spot
market.
"We also buy crude oil in the Platts windows and the open
market, which could from time to time be cheaper than contract
prices. Therefore, Gunvor's traded volumes of Russian crude oils
are actually higher than you may conclude from watching our
activity in the long-term tenders - which are sold at a premium
to the market," the company said.
Some traders agreed that Rosneft and Surgut have made their
crude tenders more transparent and competitive in the past
years, partly under pressure from minority shareholders and the
government. As a result tenders became overcrowded and premiums
shot up.
"If you don't have access to cheap Urals anymore, you might
as well cede your role to Vitol or Glencore and try to earn
money else where," one veteran tender participant said.
PURGE AT ROSNEFT
Gunvor's spectacular rise in just a decade from an unknown
into an $80-billion annual revenue trading house, has long
attracted controversy.
Several Russian opposition figures have suggested its
success was due to close ties between Timchenko and President
Vladimir Putin.
While acknowledging a long association, the two have denied
they have a business connection. Timchenko denied receiving
Kremlin help in an open letter in 2008 entitled "Gunvor, Putin
and me: the truth about a Russian oil trader".
There has been media speculation in Russia that Timchenko
has fallen out with Putin's main energy aide Igor Sechin, deputy
prime minister until May and currently chief executive at
Rosneft.
"We have neutral, normal, working relations ... The
newspapers are writing that we are quarreling - it is wrong. We
don't have any problems," Timchenko told Reuters in June in a
rare interview.
Speculation intensified in August when Rosneft, which
produces as much oil as OPEC member Nigeria, reshuffled its
export department.
"Practically anyone who has ever dealt with Gunvor was
kicked out in August. It was a brutal purge," one insider said
after the company's head of export department, Sergei Andronov,
left together with a number of other export executives.
Rosneft declined to comment on the reshuffle.
Gunvor said "it remains on good terms with all Russian
companies and is, as in the past, invited to participate in
tenders issued, which are based solely on competitive criteria".
EMPIRE GROWS
In June, Timchenko, who has both Russian and Finnish
citizenship, said he wanted to follow top traders like Glencore
and diversify Gunvor into new areas.. Timchenko
co-owns Gunvor with chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist.
Timchenko has already expanded through Gunvor and other
firms into coal, natural gas and oil terminal businesses
becoming Russia's 12th richest man with a wealth of over $9
billion, according to Forbes magazine.
"They might have lost cheap Urals but otherwise I see little
evidence of Gunvor's or Timchenko's declining fortunes. They
expand in Russia, abroad, they are a rare firm still hiring,"
said a trader with a rival.
The latest high-profile hire was David Fyfe, former head of
oil market analysis at the International Energy Agency.
Companies close to Timchenko have also been busy in the
construction of Ust-Luga, a new port in the Baltic. Its launch
was postponed repeatedly after landslides, forcing Putin to
delay a visit, before a successful launch six months ago.
Outside Russia, Gunvor this year bought bankrupt Swiss oil
firm Petroplus's refineries in Ingolstadt, Germany, and Antwerp,
Belgium.
"We see this more as a strategic diversification of Gunvor's
interest away from Russian crude exports. The company is
following in the footsteps of the likes of Vitol, by acquiring
its own infrastructure and downstream assets," said David Wech
from Vienna-based JBC Energy consultancy.
Still, Gunvor's shrinking role in Russian oil trading
continues to puzzle some traders.
"If you have refineries, your trading positions becomes even
stronger. Because if you struggle to sell your oil, you can
always place it with your own refiner. So I found it strange
when people say Gunvor is diversifying away from Russian oil," a
former trader with Petroplus said.