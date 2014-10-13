LONDON Oct 13 Swiss oil and energy trader Gunvor Group has launched syndication of a $900 million revolver to replace the maturing tranche of its $1.5 billion European loan that was signed in December last year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The new loan, which is for general corporate purposes and working capital, is available to Gunvor International and Gunvor SA.

The loan is being arranged by bookrunning mandated lead arrangers ABN AMRO Bank, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, ING Bank, Natixis, Rabobank, Societe Generale and UBS.

ABN AMRO Bank, Natixis, Rabobank and Societe Generale are active bookrunners on the financing, with Credit Suisse as facility and swingline agent.

The loan is split between a 364-day revolving credit facility and a three-year revolving credit facility.

In December last year, Gunvor completed a $1.5 billion financing via active bookrunners ABN AMRO, Credit Agricole, ING, Natixis, Rabobank International and Societe Generale.

That financing was split between a 1.205 billion, 364-day facility and a $305 million, three-year facility.

Gunvor has already been active in the loan market this year, completing a $420 million Middle East borrowing base facility in September, a $290 million, one-year credit facility in August, a $500 million borrowing base loan in July and a $536.6 million refinancing of its Asian revolving credit facility in June. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)