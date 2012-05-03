GENEVA May 3 Swiss-based oil trader Gunvor said on Thursday it has completed the purchase of insolvent refiner Petroplus' Belgium plant and will restart the unit in the next few days after a four-month outage.

"The refinery's operations were suspended in early January as a result of Petroplus's financial situation, but will now be restarted within the next few days," the company said in a statement.

It added that it would retain the plant's more than 200 staff and invest capital to maintain and improve the site's facilities, without specifying the amount.

Antwerp has a capacity to refine around 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)