GENEVA May 3 Swiss-based oil trader Gunvor said
on Thursday it has completed the purchase of insolvent refiner
Petroplus' Belgium plant and will restart the unit in the next
few days after a four-month outage.
"The refinery's operations were suspended in early January
as a result of Petroplus's financial situation, but will now be
restarted within the next few days," the company said in a
statement.
It added that it would retain the plant's more than 200
staff and invest capital to maintain and improve the site's
facilities, without specifying the amount.
Antwerp has a capacity to refine around 100,000 barrels per
day of crude oil.
