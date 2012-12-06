MOSCOW Dec 6 Swiss-based trading house Gunvor has acquired a 10 percent in Transalpine Pipeline (TAL) to secure steady crude flows to its German Ingolstadt refinery, the company said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Gunvor told Reuters that the stake was bought from insolvent refiner Petroplus. He declined to comment on financial details.

TAL pipeline is running from Italy's Adriatic port of Trieste to Germany. Last month, Czech state-owned oil pipeline operator Mero has agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in the pipeline from Royal Dutch Shell.

Other TAL's owners are OMV, Ruhr Oel, Eni , BP, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Total.