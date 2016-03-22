* Record net profit of $1.25 billion
* Trading and refining earnings up 10 percent
* Trading volumes rise to 180 mln tonnes
(Adds comment on equity, updates headline with figure)
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, March 22 Commodity trader Gunvor Group
on Tuesday reported a record net profit of $1.25
billion in 2015, boosted by asset sales and stronger earnings
from trading and refining.
The Swiss-based trader's net profit was $267 million in
2014.
Gunvor's results benefited from the sale of its Russian
assets, with the recent deal to sell its stake in Novorossiisk
fuel oil terminal, completing the divestments in its quest to
become a more international trading house.
The company's earnings from trading and refining were up 10
percent, as the fall in oil prices has inflated refining
margins, creating a windfall for refiners.
"We've seen an increase in volumes, an increase in earnings
from trading, and continued geographic diversification," said
Torbjörn Törnqvist, Gunvor chief executive.
Gunvor's trading volumes increased to 180 million tonnes in
2015, from 137 million tonnes the previous year.
Gunvor also reported a 14 percent increase in core earnings
or EBITDA to $860 million.
The company's revenue fell 27 percent to $64 billion in
2015, hurt by lower oil prices.
Earlier on Tuesday Vitol, the world's largest energy trade
house, reported a 38 percent fall in revenue to $168 billion,
noting that the average Brent crude price in 2015 was $52.40 a
barrel, down from $98.95 the previous year.
FOCUS ON CORE
Gunvor is not looking to diversify into other commodities
and will focus on oil and gas activities, said Jacques Erni,
Gunvor's chief financial officer.
The firm briefly tried metals trading, launching operations
in 2014, only to exit earlier this year.
"We take a conservative approach and we have good experience
and know-how in oil and gas and we prefer to concentrate on that
side rather than going into sectors where we don't have the same
expertise," Erni said.
The company's investment team is focusing on midstream
assets following Gunvor's most recent acquisition of a crude oil
refinery in Rotterdam, he said.
Gunvor's financing lines remained above $20 billion, in line
with a year ago, although lower oil prices have allowed more
headroom.
"With the price level today of oil there's really no need
for us to increase the lines, it's more filling them up than
increasing them," Erni said.
In 2014 Gunvor's Törnqvist bought out the 50 percent voting
stake of co-founder Gennady Timchenko, taking full control of
the company, a day before the United States slapped sanctions on
him and other allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin over
the crisis in Ukraine.
Erni said there was no process ongoing to sell any equity in
the company but that Törnqvist will continue to reduce his stake
in favour of employees in the coming year, with staff currently
holding 22 percent of non-voting shares.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by David Evans)