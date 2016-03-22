* Record net profit of $1.25 billion

* Trading and refining earnings up 10 percent

* Trading volumes rise to 180 mln tonnes (Adds comment on equity, updates headline with figure)

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, March 22 Commodity trader Gunvor Group on Tuesday reported a record net profit of $1.25 billion in 2015, boosted by asset sales and stronger earnings from trading and refining.

The Swiss-based trader's net profit was $267 million in 2014.

Gunvor's results benefited from the sale of its Russian assets, with the recent deal to sell its stake in Novorossiisk fuel oil terminal, completing the divestments in its quest to become a more international trading house.

The company's earnings from trading and refining were up 10 percent, as the fall in oil prices has inflated refining margins, creating a windfall for refiners.

"We've seen an increase in volumes, an increase in earnings from trading, and continued geographic diversification," said Torbjörn Törnqvist, Gunvor chief executive.

Gunvor's trading volumes increased to 180 million tonnes in 2015, from 137 million tonnes the previous year.

Gunvor also reported a 14 percent increase in core earnings or EBITDA to $860 million.

The company's revenue fell 27 percent to $64 billion in 2015, hurt by lower oil prices.

Earlier on Tuesday Vitol, the world's largest energy trade house, reported a 38 percent fall in revenue to $168 billion, noting that the average Brent crude price in 2015 was $52.40 a barrel, down from $98.95 the previous year.

FOCUS ON CORE

Gunvor is not looking to diversify into other commodities and will focus on oil and gas activities, said Jacques Erni, Gunvor's chief financial officer.

The firm briefly tried metals trading, launching operations in 2014, only to exit earlier this year.

"We take a conservative approach and we have good experience and know-how in oil and gas and we prefer to concentrate on that side rather than going into sectors where we don't have the same expertise," Erni said.

The company's investment team is focusing on midstream assets following Gunvor's most recent acquisition of a crude oil refinery in Rotterdam, he said.

Gunvor's financing lines remained above $20 billion, in line with a year ago, although lower oil prices have allowed more headroom.

"With the price level today of oil there's really no need for us to increase the lines, it's more filling them up than increasing them," Erni said.

In 2014 Gunvor's Törnqvist bought out the 50 percent voting stake of co-founder Gennady Timchenko, taking full control of the company, a day before the United States slapped sanctions on him and other allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the crisis in Ukraine.

Erni said there was no process ongoing to sell any equity in the company but that Törnqvist will continue to reduce his stake in favour of employees in the coming year, with staff currently holding 22 percent of non-voting shares. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by David Evans)