LONDON, April 20 Swiss-based trading house
Gunvor has won a 1.2 million tonne Russian gasoil supply tender
for loading between May and October, traders said.
Russian oil giant Rosneft had offered 200,000
tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil per month over the period
for loading from Nakhodka, a port in the Far East.
Gunvor, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, has expanded
dramatically into foreign trade and assets. It recently acquired
insolvent Petroplus' refinery in Antwerp in Belgium.
The move widened the trader's footprint in Europe's largest
oil trading hub and is part of the firm's plans to become more
vertically integrated.
Rosneft issued its first products export tender in July,
2007 in a bid to improve transparency.
