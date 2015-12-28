(Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW Dec 28 Trading house Gunvor has agreed
to sell its last asset in Russia, a 50 percent stake in the
Novorossiisk fuel oil terminal to a subsidiary of
Kremlin-controlled Transneft, an industry source told Reuters on
Monday.
Gunvor, one of the world's top five oil trading houses, has
been seeking to limit its exposure to Russia since former
co-owner, Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, was hit by U.S.
sanctions last year.
The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said earlier on
Monday it had approved the sale of 50 percent in the terminal to
Chernomortransneft, a subsidiary of the oil pipeline monopoly,
Transneft.
Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.
Gunvor, FAS and Transneft declined comments, while Interfax
news agency cited Transneft's spokesman, Igor Dyomin, as saying
that the company was buying the stake from Gunvor. The deal has
not been completed yet.
Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port on the Black Sea,
where Transneft is also a major shareholder, controls another 50
percent stake in the terminal.
The outlet mostly handles fuel oil from Rosneft's
Samara and Achinsk refineries, as well as vacuum gasoil from
Lukoil's Volgograd plant.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Natalia Chumakova; Editing
by Dmitry Solovyov and William Hardy)