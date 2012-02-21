Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
(Adds background)
LONDON Feb 21 Independent oil and commodities trader Gunvor said on Tuesday it has entered into a memorundam of understanding (MoU) with Sao Tome to build an oil storage and trading terminal.
"The Government of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe has entered into an MoU with Gunvor Group to create an oil storage and trading terminal on the island of Sao Tome," Gunvor said in a press statement.
Independent major trading houses based in Europe are expanding their tank and trading activities.
Vitol and Trafigura have been picking up downstream assets from oil majors such as Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron over the past year.
In November last year, the small Atlantic archipelago nation sitting in Africa's Gulf of Guinea region, said commercially viable oil had been found in a block jointly explored with neighbouring Nigeria.
French oil group Total said in December it would invest $200 million in 2012 drilling an oil block in a Joint Development Zone (JDZ) between these two countries.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 11 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has left the town of Zintan where he had been held since 2011 after being freed by an armed group, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade.