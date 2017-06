GENEVA Oct 31 Oil trader Gunvor said on Wednesday it had won a Rosneft tender to export oil products including fuel oil from the ports of Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk over a one-year period.

The 6 million tonnes of products will be sourced from three refineries - Kuibyshev, Novokuibyshevsk and Syzran - Gunvor said. It did not provide a start date for the contract. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)