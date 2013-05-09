(Corrects to "a major tender" from tenders in paragraph 4)
* Crude oil accounted for just 30 pct
* Sees growing opportunities in trading products
* Expects European refining margins to fall vs 2012
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, May 9 Swiss trading house Gunvor said
tonnage of commodities traded hit a record high last year, with
crude oil contributing less than a third as the firm shifts its
focus to refined oil products and other commodities.
Provisional turnover was a record 136 million tonnes versus
122 million in 2011, while crude accounted for just 30 percent
of the total, according to a presentation given by David Fyfe,
Gunvor's head of market research and analysis.
In past years, crude oil constituted up to 60 percent of its
business. Like most private trading houses, Gunvor does not
publish profit figures and publishes 2012 revenue figures later
in the year.
Gunvor, once the dominant trading house in Russia's seaborne
exports, surprised traders last year when it obtained no access
to Russian crude in a major tender. The firm has said this is
consistent with its long-term strategy to expand into new areas
such as metals and natural gas and boost oil product flows, such
as from its Ust-Luga fuel terminal.
Fyfe said some of the best growth prospects for traders are
in oil products. This is partly due to shifting global flows as
U.S. shale production increases fuel exports and provides
opportunities for nimble middlemen to exploit regional price
dislocations, he said.
"Global products trade may grow faster than crude in the
next decade," he said in a talk in Geneva late on Wednesday.
"Crude will remain very important for us but increasingly
refined products is the sphere where we see growing
opportunities in terms of producing, shipping and blending going
forward," he added.
Gunvor, like many of its rivals such as Vitol and Trafigura,
has also increased its investment in physical assets as it seeks
to extend control over supply chains.
Last year, Gunvor purchased two oil refineries in Europe
from insolvent refiner Petroplus.
Fyfe said he expected further consolidation in the European
refining sector generally and that 2013 was likely to bring
worse margins than the previous year.
"We had an unexpected period of healthy margins for both our
(refining) assets in 2012 ... Could 2013 be more difficult in
terms of margins than 2012? Yes, quite likely it will be," he
said.
(editing by Jane Baird)