By Emma Farge

GENEVA, May 9 Swiss trading house Gunvor said tonnage of commodities traded hit a record high last year, with crude oil contributing less than a third as the firm shifts its focus to refined oil products and other commodities.

Provisional turnover was a record 136 million tonnes versus 122 million in 2011, while crude accounted for just 30 percent of the total, according to a presentation given by David Fyfe, Gunvor's head of market research and analysis.

In past years, crude oil constituted up to 60 percent of its business. Like most private trading houses, Gunvor does not publish profit figures and publishes 2012 revenue figures later in the year.

Gunvor, once the dominant trading house in Russia's seaborne exports, surprised traders last year when it obtained no access to Russian crude in a major tender. The firm has said this is consistent with its long-term strategy to expand into new areas such as metals and natural gas and boost oil product flows, such as from its Ust-Luga fuel terminal.

Fyfe said some of the best growth prospects for traders are in oil products. This is partly due to shifting global flows as U.S. shale production increases fuel exports and provides opportunities for nimble middlemen to exploit regional price dislocations, he said.

"Global products trade may grow faster than crude in the next decade," he said in a talk in Geneva late on Wednesday.

"Crude will remain very important for us but increasingly refined products is the sphere where we see growing opportunities in terms of producing, shipping and blending going forward," he added.

Gunvor, like many of its rivals such as Vitol and Trafigura, has also increased its investment in physical assets as it seeks to extend control over supply chains.

Last year, Gunvor purchased two oil refineries in Europe from insolvent refiner Petroplus.

Fyfe said he expected further consolidation in the European refining sector generally and that 2013 was likely to bring worse margins than the previous year.

"We had an unexpected period of healthy margins for both our (refining) assets in 2012 ... Could 2013 be more difficult in terms of margins than 2012? Yes, quite likely it will be," he said. (editing by Jane Baird)