* Turnover slightly below 116 mln tonnes
* Acquires coal mining assets in 2011
By Emma Farge and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Feb 17 Swiss-based trader Gunvor
maintained its trading volumes in 2011 near record high, a draft
document of its performance showed, despite what market players
describe as a loss of its top spot in the Russian crude oil
export market.
Strong trade volumes came after acquisitions in the coal
sector, which the firm expects to account for an increasing
share of its trading business and expansion in segments such as
natural gas, emissions, freight and liquefied gas.
"In the past year we have diversified into new commodities,
markets and segments," its chief executive officer Torbjorn
Tornqvist said in the document.
The Geneva-based firm handled just slightly lower combined
volumes of oil, refined products, coal and gas than the 116
million tonnes traded in 2010, the paper showed. The 2010 figure
was adjusted from an initial figure of 104 million tonnes.
Geneva-based Gunvor has been for several years a leading
exporter of Russian oil under term deals with companies such as
Rosneft, Surgut and TNK-BP. At one point it handled as much as
40 percent of overall seaborne exports of the world's largest
oil producer.
But its role has considerably diminished over the past two
years as it ceded a leading role to Royal Dutch Shell
in marketing Russian crude. An industry source familiar with
Gunvor's operations said Russian oil accounted for roughly 40
percent of its total purchases and that it was diversifying into
other grades like South American oil.
Crude oil typically accounts for at least half of Gunvor's
total traded volumes, although its stake in other energy
products like fuel oil has been trending higher in recent years.
The document showed that Gunvor is focusing on expanding
beyond its core markets of oil and products.
"We have added global coal and freight, emissions and
renewables, natural gas and LNG and other commodities to add to
our well-established activities in trade, transport and storage
of crude and oil products," Tornqvist said.
Gunvor trebled its staff in 2011 from the previous year to
nearly 1,500 people after it acquired a 30 percent stake in
Russia's Kolmar Group with coal mines in Siberia.
It also acquired minority stakes in coal mining assets in
South Africa's Keaton and Signal Peak in the United States where
production is set to nearly double to 18-20 million tonnes.