* Guoco's top shareholder offers 25 percent premium
* Guoco owns almost 15 percent of Bank of East Asia
* Southeast Asian tycoons turning into top dealmakers
(Adds details on other SE Asia deals)
HONG KONG, Dec 12 A major shareholder in Guoco
Group, a Hong Kong investment company controlled by
Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan, has made an offer to take the
company private for HK$8.25 billion ($1.1 billion), further
underscoring the dealmaking prowess of Southeast Asians this
year.
Tycoons from Thailand to Indonesia have emerged as Asia's
top dealmakers this year as domestic companies eye expansion
outside their home markets using cheap loans and rising stock
markets..
Guoco Group said on Wednesday that the offer of HK$88.00 per
share was made by GouLine Overseas Ltd, a unit of Hong Leong Co
(Malaysia), a 24.8 percent premium over Guoco's last traded
price. Guoco shares have been suspended since Dec. 4 pending an
announcement. The shares resumed trading on Wednesday, opening
up 26.4 percent.
Guoco owns a near 15 percent stake in Hong Kong's biggest
family-run lender, Bank of East Asia Ltd, making it
the second-biggest shareholder in the bank behind Spain's No.4
lender, CaixaBank SA. BEA has a market value of $8.1
billion.
Guoco has previous experience running a bank and in 2001 it
sold Hong Kong-based Dao Heng Bank to Singapore's DBS Group
Holdings Ltd for about $5.7 billion.
Apart from financial services, the group has investments in
property, hospitality and leisure businesses. The privatisation
will help the company support future business development of
Guoco has its subsidiaries, the statement said.
Guoco shares are down 2.4 percent this year, underperforming
a 21 percent rise in the broader Hong Kong benchmark index
. Guoco's controlling shareholders already own 71.5
percent of the company.
Southeast Asia's most powerful tycoons - Thai billionaire
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and companies controlled by Indonesian
businessman Stephen Riady - are currently engaged in a bidding
war to control to control Singapore conglomerate Fraser and
Neave Ltd.
Just last week, a conglomerate controlled by Thailand's
richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group,
agreed to buy HSBC's $9.4 billion stake in Ping An
Insurance.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Matt Driskill)